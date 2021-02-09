Center says there is no provision for insurance coverage for side effects of Covid vaccine

New Delhi: The Central Government has said that those receiving the Covid vaccine will not be covered by insurance for any side effects or health problems caused by the vaccine. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the vaccine could be taken entirely by the beneficiary.

The minister said precautionary measures have been taken at each center, including 30-minute monitoring of vaccine recipients. The minister was responding to a question on whether insurance coverage was available for side effects of the vaccine or complications caused by the injection. On January 16, India launched the nationwide Covid vaccination drive. The vaccine is initially given to health workers and front workers. India has approved two vaccines, Serum Institute’s CoviShield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for immediate use.