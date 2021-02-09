Commodity Market: Gold prices edges higher

The price of gold and silver has edged higher in the commodity market. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.35,720 higher by Rs.480. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4465 up by Rs. 60.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), , gold futures gained 0.4% to Rs. 48,038 per 10 gram . Silver rates inched 0.2% higher at Rs.70,229 per kg.

In global markets, gold climbed for a third straight day. In the international market the price of spot gold gained by 0.6% and reached at US dollar 1840.79 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver, platinum and palladium all rose.