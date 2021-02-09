COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases increased to 5000 range….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5214 people in Kerala today, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja informed. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 615, Kollam 586, Kottayam 555, Thrissur 498, Pathanamthitta 496, Kozhikode 477, Thiruvananthapuram 455, Malappuram 449, Alappuzha 338, Kannur 273, Palakkad 186, Kasaragod 112, Idukki 100 and Wayanad 74.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 81 people from the UK recently. Of these, 69 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

69,844 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 7.47%. A total of 1,02,14,097 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.