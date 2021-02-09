Hero Splendor Plus 100 million edition released

Hero MotoCorp launches Special Edition Splendor as part of its two-wheeler manufacturing span of over 100 million units. The seat comes with contrasting red stitching and a dual-tone design with ‘100 million’ branding. Alloy wheels, engine assembly, front telescopic forks, toolbox, swingarms, and chain cover are blackout. The blackout lower body looks sporty against the red paint on the rest of the bike. The engine guard, handlebar, exhaust hose, and rear luggage carrier come in a chrome finish.

There are no automatic changes to the motorcycle. The Hero Splendor Plus 100 million version continues to use the 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant can develop a maximum power of 8.02 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. It comes with a fuel-injection system and the i3S start-stop feature, which helps increase mileage and reduce pollution. The transmission is handled by a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets halogen headlights and headlights along with bulb indicators.