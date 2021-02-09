Indian couple doing skiing in saree and dhoti goes viral on social media

Divya and Madhu, both of Indian descent, live in Minnesota, USA. With the onset of winter, they started skiing as a winter sport. But it was these clothes that caught the attention of social media. She came skiing wearing a traditional blue Indian chiffon sari, Madhu was wearing a mundu, and blue Jubba. Instead of a blouse, she wears a black jacket that protects her from the intense cold.

Unlike in Bollywood movies, the hero and heroine wear gloves, boots, and other safety equipment for skiing. Divya’s skiing is like holding the teeth of a sari in one hand like the heroines in the movie. Many people have come to congratulate the couple after watching the video. Most of the comments are that the performance of both is remarkable and beautiful. Fashion blogger Masoom Minawala shared a video of her skiing in a Mehta saree. Following this, Divya and Madhu went for this experiment.