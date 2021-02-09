Indian Embassy in UAE issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in UAE has issued an advisory. The Embassy has urged all Indian citizens not to travel via the UAE to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Embassy of Indian in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai that several Indian nationals intending to travel to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have got stranded in the UAE,” Indian Embassy said in a statement shared on its Twitter handle.

“Due to COVID-related restrictions on incoming passengers, currently it is not possible for Indian nationals to transit via Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. All Indian nationals are, therefore, advised to kindly ascertain the latest COVID-related travel guidelines of their final destination country before embarking on an outward journey from India. They are also advised to carry enough personal provisions and funds to cater to any emergent requirements,” the mission stated.

“All those Indian nationals, who are already in the UAE en route to Saudi Arabia or Kuwait, are advised to consider returning to India and to make their further travel plan only after the restrictions in the final destinations countries are lifted”, said the statement.