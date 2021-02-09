Kerala Knowledge Mission 2021: Employment for 20 lakh people

Trivandrum: Science for promoting innovative ideas. Kerala to equip young people for copying startups launched a new venture called Kerala Knowledge Mission. The Chief Minister inaugurated the project. Young people learn skills and discover new opportunities. This project is a broad digital platform that you can use. It will create jobs for 20 lakh people in the next five years.

Unemployed academics are also not allowed in those who have left the previous job. Disputes are also directly related to global employers through this digital platform. The Chief Minister added that he had found opportunities. knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in is the portal. Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council Oversee the Kerala Knowledge Mission. Minister Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac presided. Minister T.P. Rama Krishnan, Minister Dr. K.T. Jaleel, State Planning Board chairman V.K. Ramachandran delivered a speech.