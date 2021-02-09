Revised Covid-19 regulation issued in Sharjah

Revised Covid-19 safety protocols were issued in Sharjah. The Sharjah Economic Department (SED)has issued the new guidelines. The authority has reduced the operating capacity in cinemas, shopping centres and gyms.

As per the new rules, cinemas and entertainment centres can only operate at maximum 50 per cent capacity, and leave a distance of two metres between visitors. Also shopping centres and malls must operate at maximum 60 per cent capacity, with a two-meter distance between visitors.

Restaurants and cafes should leave a distance of two metres between each table, and no more than four individuals are allowed to sit at each table except for members of the same family. Gyms and fitness centres must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Only 20 people were allowed to attend social events at home, such as weddings. All those attending such events must maintain a distance of four metres between each person present at the venue.