Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

The domestic benchmark indices- BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty- has ended marginally lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.04% lower at 51,329.08. NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04% to 15,109.30.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,661 shares ended lower while 1,304 closed higher on the BSE.

The gainers in the market were Future Retail ,SBI Life, HDFC Life, ONGC, Indian Oil, Titan, Shree Cements, Wipro and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Divi’s Labs, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever.