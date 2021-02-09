The Indian Army giving special training to dogs to find Covid….

New Delhi: The Indian Army has given special training to dogs to detect the Covid virus. Dogs belonging to the Labrador and the native breed Chippiparai were trained. They were trained to detect the virus immediately. The Army said it had launched a dog service to detect the virus in many places.

The dogs were trained to detect the virus by testing samples of sweat and urine. The virus is detected by examining abnormalities in the cells of the infected body. The Army says the service of dogs trained to detect the virus is 95% effective. Colonel Surender Saini said that necessary precautions have been taken to prevent the dogs from contracting the virus.