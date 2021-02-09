Thiruvananthapuram: Theaters in the state are closing again after a long break. Many theaters in Kerala have opened with the Tamil movie ‘Master’ starring Vijay. But the fact that people did not go to the theaters to watch the Malayalam movies that came after the Master is a big setback for the theater owners.

Admission to only half of the seats in the theaters was denied, and the film reached the online platform while the film was running. Jayasurya’s movie is getting good reviews but it is not gaining popularity in the theaters. When the film film ‘Vellam’ reached the online platform in foreign countries, the pirated version of it reached India as well. Many theaters in the state are closed again. The theater owners are of the opinion that it can only survive if there is a continuous release of Malayalam films. Or if it is only an online release for a long time to come, theaters will all be remembered in the future.