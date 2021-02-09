Theft at the home of former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting….

Melbourne: A car was stolen from the overtime residence of former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting. The car was stolen by thieves who broke into the star’s house last day. Police are investigating a complaint lodged by Ponting and found the car in the Camberwell area of ??Melbourne.

But the burglary took place on Friday at a holiday home in Melbourne where Ponting and his family were staying. Special forces and an air wing were deployed to locate the car. Police have obtained CCTV footage of a car recklessly driving through the city. Police were unable to apprehend the two men inside the car. The search for them has intensified.