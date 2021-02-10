Board of School Education announced the date of board examinations

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the date of annual examinations for the Secondary and Senior Secondary classes. HBSE announced that the examination for Class 10 and 12 students will start from April 20. The examinations will conclude on May 31 and the results of these examinations will be announced in the first week of July.

Also Read: Banks will remain closed for 4 days in a row

Earlier the board has reduced the syllabus by 30 percent . The annual examination papers will have 50 percent multiple-choice questions. The time to solve the question paper will be two and a half hours. The practical examinations will be conducted before the written tests.