Covid-19 Update: 3539 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 3539 new coronavirus cases along with 2993 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of infected people has reached at 336,142. The overall recoveries has reached at 316,053. The death toll has climbed to 956. At present there are 19,133 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted additional 166,879 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now 27.2 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, five emirates in UAE has imposed new stricter restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Ajman has imposed new restrictions.