Houthi rebels attack airport in Saudi Arabia, sets plane on fire

Houthi rebels in Yemen has attacked an airport in Saudi Arabia. A civilian plane caught fire in the attack by Iran supported Houthi rebels. This was confirmed by Saudi Arabia led coalition forces. Houthi rebels attacked Abha airport in Saudi Arabia. The fire, which hit the aircraft while it was on the ground of the Abha airport, was brought under control.

“A cowardly terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on Abha international airport… A civilian plane within the airport grounds was exposed to a fire which was brought under control. The attempt to target the Abha International Airport is a war crime, putting the lives of civilians in peril,” said coalition forces.

Also Read: Gulf country announces important decision

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has on Monday has intercepted and destroyed an explosive laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen. On Sunday, the coalition intercepted and destroyed four exploding drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia. Three drones were shot down on Sunday evening. Another was intercepted early in the morning after it was launched towards the Kingdom.