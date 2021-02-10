” I am a proud andolan jeevi”: Congress leader P Chidambaram

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that he is a ‘proud andolan jeevi,. The Congress leader said this as a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark about andolan jeevi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the term in the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister coined this term in reference to people who, ‘can be spotted at every agitation.

“I’m a proud andolan jeevi. The quintessential andolan jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi,” P Chidambaram tweeted on Wednesday, with the hashtag ‘iamandolanjeevi.’

The Prime Minister while speaking to Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the upper house of the Parliament has made this reference. “Today we see that a new class of people have come up. They can be seen wherever there is a protest, be it by lawyers, students, or labourers. They can’t live without protests. We need to identify such people and protect the country from them,” he said, further calling them ‘parasites”, said Modi.