‘India a leading global power’; Biden Admin lauds India

Biden Administration lauds India. The Administration described India as one of the most significant partners of the US in the Indo-Pacific region. It also welcomed India’s growth as a leading global power.

“India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a news conference.

During the call, the two leaders, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and his Indian counterpart the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirm the strength of the US-India partnership. Blinken shared his concern over the military coup. They also had long discussions on many topics like the situation in Myanmar. Regional developments also became a matter of talk.

“We’ll continue to engage at the highest levels of our government to deepen cooperation on many fronts, and we are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will, in fact, continue,” Ned Price told the reporters.

He highlighted the people-to-people ties which he said are broad. “Across this country, nearly four million Indian Americans call the United States home, contributing in their communities and proudly serving their country in uniform,” Price said.

There is much to be done by the India-US partnership. There are possibilities of expansion and diversification with the joint effort ranging from security issues including defence, nonproliferation, regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, the environment, health, education, technology and to the agriculture.