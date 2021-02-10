International Film Festival of Kerala Kickoff; set in four regions for the first time in history

Adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocol, the silver jubilee edition of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will kick-off today. And we have a happy news. On the backdrop of pandemic, IFFK is set to take place in four different regions of the state–Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad. The festival is scheduled between February 10 and 14 in Thiruvananthapuram, February 17-21 at Ernakulam, February 23-27 at Thalassery and March 1-5 at Palakkad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at 6.00 PM at the Nishagandhi auditorium. The inauguration will be followed by screening of the film, Quo Vadis, Aida? Guests from across the world are expected to join the festival online. The duration of festival has been lessened to five days of screening in six theatres, at each venue. The inaugural ceremony and the award distribution will be in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad respectively.

Besides that delegates and officials coming to the venue have to take free antigen tests organised by the academy. “Only those who test negative will be allowed entry into the festival venues. Delegates can also gain entry by producing a COVID-19 negative certificate, issued not more than 48 hours prior to the entry. Theatres will strictly adhere to all Covid protocols,” the Academy said.