Positive feedback from vaccine takers; 97% people satisfied

Centre comes with positive responses on jabs. Union Health ministry said that over 97 per cent of 7.75 lakh people who received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots have expressed satisfaction with the immunisation process. The feedback comes from those vaccinated since January 17 through its mobile app CoWIN.

Inoculation drive was launched on January 16. The drive prioritised giving jabs to three crore healthcare and frontline workers initially. “Ninety-seven per cent people are satisfied with overall vaccination experience. This data is based on feedback from 7.75 lakh people,” the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference. Beneficiaries were asked personalized questions after their vaccination. Of the total feedback received, 97.35 per cent expressed satisfaction. 97.31 said that there was proper social distancing maintained at immunisation sites.

Bhushan said 98.37 per cent stated that they were informed about the process of vaccination. 88.76 per cent said they were informed about adverse event following immunisation. 97.19 per cent confirmed that they were asked to wait for 30 minutes for monitoring after being vaccinated. These numbers in a way is rewarding to all those who are forefront of immunisation process and inoculation drive.