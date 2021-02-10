Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended trading at 51,309.39 lower by 19.69 points. NSE Nifty has settled trading at 15,106.50 lower by 2.80 points. The overall market breadth was negative as 1455 shares ended lower while 1454 closed higher on the BSE. While 161 shares remained firm.

The top gainers in the market were Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, SBI Life, Mahindra and Mahindra and HDFC Life. The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Bharati Airtel, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Britannia.