UAE police issues new advisory for residents

UAE police has issued an advisory for all residents. Sharjah Police has issued the new advisory on Wednesday. As per the new announcement, only those with Covid-negative PCR test results will be allowed to enter the Sharjah Police buildings.

The new rule is effective from February 11. The test should have been taken 48 hours prior to the visit. Those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are exempted from the requirement. This is mandatory to visit the police headquarters and its customer service centres.