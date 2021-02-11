COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases remain at 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 5281 people in Kerala today. Pathanamthitta 694, Ernakulam 632, Kozhikode 614, Kollam 579, Malappuram 413, Kottayam 383, Thrissur 375, Alappuzha 342, Thiruvananthapuram 293, Kannur 251, Palakkad 227, Idukki 196, Wayanad 180 and Kasaragod 102 districts were affected today.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 81 people from the UK recently. Of these, 70 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

71,656 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 7.37%. A total of 1,03,65,859 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.