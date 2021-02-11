India again bags victory over control of Covid….

New Delhi: India is once again setting an example to the world in Covid defense. India has become the first country to vaccinate 70 lakh people in 26 days. It took 27 days for the US and 48 days for the UK to vaccinate 70 million people. India has recently become the first country to provide vaccines to 60 lakh people in a short period of time.

As of 8 a.m. on February 11, a total of 70,17,114 people had been vaccinated in 1,43,056 sessions. Of these, 57,05,228 are health workers and 13,11,886 are top combatants.

The BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, meanwhile, had the highest number of people vaccinated. So far 6,73,542 people in Uttar Pradesh and 6,14,530 in Gujarat have been vaccinated.