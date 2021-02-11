Liger to hit theatres on september 9; much awaited moment for Vijay Devarakonda fans

Puri Jagannadh’s Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda is to hit theatres on september 9. Release date was announced today through twitter. The film being Vijay’s pan-India debut is a much awaited one for fans out there. Film is produced under the banner of co-producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar tweeted, “It’s going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you… tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14 am.” He also shared a teaser video, featuring Liger’s leading lady Ananya Panday.

Vijay Deverakonda can be seen sporting an aggressive look in the first poster. He is wearing boxing gloves on his hands. Liger is expected to release in five languages viz Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Vijay plays the role of a kickboxer. The character having double power of lion and tiger was a challenging one for Vijay. He had to work out so hard to undergo a physical transformation for the film. He also went Thailand to get trained in martial arts.

Vijay is one among those few celebrities who got massive support within short time being in industry. Fans pouring beer instead of milk on Liger’s first look poster went viral on social media.