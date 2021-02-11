Privacy concerns; Centre removes Whatsapp from wage communication

Centre backtracks from its plan to allow social media platforms such as WhatsApp for salary communication of employees. The plan under the new Labour Codes to be implemented from April is about to be cancelled by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

This second thought came as there arose concerns over WhatsApp’s new privacy policy introduced last month. “We will amend that portion. We value the privacy concerns of employees. The drafts will be finalized soon and you will see that social media, including WhatsApp, will not be there in the final standing orders,” labour secretary Apurva Chandra said.

The labour ministry had proposed to use “WhatsApp and other social media” platforms for salary communication. But with the issue that WhatsApp’s data is shared with Facebook have created concerns. The centre has put draft orders in the public domain for comments. It will be finalised and made part of the Industrial Relation (IR) Code Act after a month.

Union labour ministry said in the draft standing orders for the services, manufacturing and mining sectors that all the payment including wages to the workers will be paid by crediting in the bank account of worker on electronic mode or digital form.