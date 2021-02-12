A 12th century Shiva temple was excavated…. Read more!!!

Indore: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed an excavated Shiva temple at Bajna in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The beautiful temple is believed to date back to the 12th century. Malwa was ruled by the Parmars from the 10th to the 13th century. These are Saiva devotees. It is believed that the temple was built at that time.

When excavation began in 2019, the head of a pillar was exposed in the ground. Permission was then sought for an extensive excavation. Permission was granted in October 2020. However, the action was delayed due to corona. Excavation began in December. It will be over by the end of this month. The temple and its handicrafts came to light after more than 50 loads of soil, stones and mud were removed. There are still at least 20 loads of soil to be removed.

During the reign of the Parmar dynasty, beautiful stone carved temples were built. Stone idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Vaishnavi, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Maheshwari and Goddess Bhairavi ??were found here. Many of these are carved by women. The largest idol is 1 meter 10 cm high and the smallest idol is 30 cm. The temple is built of red stone.