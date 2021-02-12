Airline announces flight tickets for Dh 79

An air carrier has announced flight tickets from UAE at an discounted price of UAE dirham 79. Cebu Pacific airline in Philippine has announced the discounted air fare. Cebu Pacific is offering a one-way ticket for Dh79 to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The new offer is valid from February 12 to February 14, for travel between September 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021. Cebu Pacific flights between Dubai and Manila are available thrice a week. Cebu Pacific is offering a free 25kg baggage allowance until June 30, exclusive for travellers from Dubai to Manila. Those with a pre-purchased 40kg prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25kg on their booking, free of charge.