Covid-19 Update: 3307 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 3307 new coronavirus cases along with 3404 new recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 342,974. The total recoveries has reached at 323,191. The death toll now stands at 986. At present there are 18,797 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 164,551 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 27.7 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a pre-emptive testing campaign in two areas of the emirate after a number of cases were detected.