Emirates Airline suspends more flights

UAE based air carrier. Emirates Airline has suspended some flight services. The Emirates airline has temporarily suspended flights from Nigeria to Dubai until the end of this month. Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.

“In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until February 28, 2021. Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai),” said a statement issued by the air carrier.