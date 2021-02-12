‘Royal guest’ enters a hotel in Junagadh ; caught in CCTV

And there came another guest to the newly inaugurated Sarovar Portico hotel in Junagadh city. Perhaps the strongest guest. Guess who it is… The guest was an Asiatic lion from the nearby Girnar jungle. Lion’s entry was caught in CCTV installed at the hotel premises. The footage has left all the staff members in awe.

The male Asiatic lion entered the upmarket hotel at 5.04 am Monday through the main gate. The gatekeeper is seen taking rest. He was sitting inside a security cabin in his chair. The cabin is near the entrance. And then came the royal visitor. He entered the parking area without giving a glance at the gatekeeper. What an ill-mannerism right!!! Indeed good that he didn’t mind the gatekeeper.

After surveying the ground floor, guest is seen leaving the palatial hotel. He seemed to be in a hurry, Maybe someone spotted the royal guest,

“The watchman at the gate was alert and stayed quiet as the lion entered the hotel premises. Through intercom, he alerted other staff members about the presence of the animal in the hotel and asked them to keep doors and windows shut. The CCTV footage suggests that the lion had apparently lost its way and left the hotel premises soon after finding that it was going in the wrong direction. No untoward incident was reported,” told Sanjay Koradia, the managing partner of Sarovar Portico Hotel in Junagadh. He also said that there were a lot of guests in our hotel at the time the lion entered premises. However, it being early hours of the day, most of them were in their rooms.

The hotel authorities alerted the forest department immediately. The forest department officials visited the hotel. Jungadh city is located on the border of Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary (GWLS). It is a hilly forest being home to a few dozen Asiatic lions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Girnar Ropeway Project in October last year to boost the tourism.