The “war” is to remove Mamata Banerjee from power in West Bengal ; Amit Shah to form Bengal govt

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will not relax before setting the government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority. He declared that the “war” is not just to eliminate Mamata Banerjee from the rule in West Bengal but to change the state into ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal).

“We will not rest before forming the government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority,” he said while speaking to the “social media warriors” of the BJP in Bengal. Shah said that it will be assured that every voter can easily execute his/her franchise during the forthcoming state assembly elections due in April-May.

Amit Shah recognized to be the chief strategist of the party, said that succeeding the West Bengal ballots will pave the process for electoral successes in Odisha, Telangana, and other states of the nation where the BJP is not in control. He set a mark for the BJP’s social media team to spread out to two crores of the 10 crore population of West Bengal by propagating the party’s messages and the Centre’s accomplishments.