DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

10 injured in gas tanker explosion: Video

Feb 13, 2021, 07:05 pm IST

10 people were injured as a gas tanker exploded at a customs post in Afghanistan on Saturday. The gas tanker exploded at the Afghanistan- Iran border.

As per reports, the fire in the border town of Islam Qala spread to dozens of nearby fuel trucks. The operation to extinguish the fire is progressing.  It was not immediately clear what caused the gas tanker to explode.

Tags
Feb 13, 2021, 07:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button