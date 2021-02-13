10 injured in gas tanker explosion: Video

10 people were injured as a gas tanker exploded at a customs post in Afghanistan on Saturday. The gas tanker exploded at the Afghanistan- Iran border.
As per reports, the fire in the border town of Islam Qala spread to dozens of nearby fuel trucks. The operation to extinguish the fire is progressing. It was not immediately clear what caused the gas tanker to explode.
? ??????? ?? ?????? ?? #?????_???? ?????????
?????? ???? ???????:
???? ???? ??:?? ?????? ????? ???? ?? ???? ????? ???? ????????? ????? ??
????? ?? ???? ??????? ?????? ???? ???? ?????? ????????? ? ??? ??? ?? ????? ??????? ???? ????????? ??????? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ??? pic.twitter.com/pn9i3JGH3p
— ???????? ????? ?? (@Tasnimnews_Fa) February 13, 2021
? ???????? ???? ?? #?????_????
?? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ????? ???? ????? ????? ??? ? ???? ???? ????? ???????
???? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ???????? ???????? ???? ????? ???? ? ???? ???? ?? ?? ????? ??? ??????? ??????? pic.twitter.com/3wa5drGKmH
— ???????? ????? ?? (@Tasnimnews_Fa) February 13, 2021
Post Your Comments