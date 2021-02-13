Canadian PM extends support for Modi in farmers’ strike….

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has issued a statement in support of the country’s agitating farmers’ movement. Last December, Trudeau said he would always support peaceful protests. But India reacted strongly to the Canadian Prime Minister’s remarks.

It was said that Trudeau’s reaction was vicious. In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Trudeau, he lauded the Indian government’s efforts to resolve the peasant protests through dialogue. Trudeau also lauded India’s progress in the distribution of the Covid vaccine.

However he acknowledged that their differences were not enough to resolve the issue. The two discussed various issues of cooperation between India and Canada. Trudeau told India that he was “extremely concerned” about the safety of Indian officials in Canada. We are all very concerned about the struggles in India in December and the situation in India.

Trudeau said he would always support peaceful protests. Despite ten rounds of talks, the farmers’ strike has not been resolved. This is due to the fact that the Center and the farmers have stated that the agricultural laws cannot be withdrawn completely. The agitating farmers are mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.