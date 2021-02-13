COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 5000 range today…..

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 5471 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 750, Ernakulam 746, Thrissur 553, Alappuzha 506, Pathanamthitta 480, Kollam 460, Kottayam 376, Thiruvananthapuram 363, Malappuram 308, Kannur 279, Idukki 203, Wayanad 161, Palakkad 153 and Kasaragod 133.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 82 people from the UK recently. Of these, 70 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

In the last 24 hours, 85,969 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 6.36%. A total of 1,05,26,236 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.