Gulf country announces new judicial reforms

Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced new judicial reforms in the country. Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced 4 new reforms to modernize and reform judicial system in the country.

The new reforms are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and integrity of the judicial system in the country. Four new laws were announced by the Crown prince. They are the personal status law, the civil transactions law, the penal code of discretionary sanctions and the law of evidence. These new laws are being finalised and will then be submitted to the cabinet and relevant bodies as well as the advisory Shura Council, before they are finally approved.

“The new laws represent a new wave of reforms that will … increase the reliability of procedures and oversight mechanisms as cornerstones in achieving the principles of justice, clarifying the lines of accountability,” Prince Mohammed said in the statement.