Lashkar-e-Taiba militant arrested for killing BJP workers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant who killed three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leaders in Vesu area of ??Kulgam district last year. Zahoor Ahmad Rather was arrested from the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police suspect that Zahoor Ahmad Rather also killed a policeman in Fura area of ??Kulgam. Zahoor Ahmad is a member of the TRF (The Resistance Front), part of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The Resistance Front (TRF) is a branch of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.

“A team of Police from Anantnag arrested the militant, Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Sahil alias Khalid of TRF from Samba on the intervening night of February 12 and 13. Zahoor Ahmad Rather was hiding in Samba and was arrested following specific information by Anantnag Police,” a senior police officer said. “He was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam last year and one policeman at Furra in the South Kashmir district,” the top Kashmir police officer said, adding, “Zahoor is being brought to Kashmir for further investigations.”