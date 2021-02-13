Majority people had mild post-vaccination symptoms, says survey

A survey has revealed that most people who were vaccinated had mild post-vaccination symptoms. This was revealed by an online survey conducted by Rajeev Jayadevan for Indian Medical Association, Kochi. The survey was conducted between January 29 and February 4 among 5396 health-care workers in the country who got vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

Around 65.9 % of respondents had at least one post-vaccination symptom. The most common post-vaccination symptoms were tiredness (45%), myalgia (44%), fever (34%), headache (28%), local pain at injection site (27%), joint pain (12%), nausea (8%) and diarrhea (3%).

As per the survey, the most of the symptoms were mild. For 68% the symptoms did not last over 48 hours. Symptoms lasted over 48 hours for only 6%. For 80%, the symptoms did not affect their work the next day of vaccination.

The respondents belonged to all age groups, from 20 years and those above 60 years were 17.5%. They included doctors (85.8%), nurses (6.2%), technicians (1.1%), and others. About 56% were male and 44% were female. The majority (98.3%) received either Covaxin or Covishield.