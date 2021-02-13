“Rahul Gandhi is probably becoming a doomsday man for India”: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a severe critic attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the allegation of crony capitalism.

“Who are our cronies? Our cronies are the common ‘janta’ (people) of this country. Where are the cronies? They’re hiding probably in the shadow of that party which has been rejected by the people . The shadows who were invited to even develop a port… they were invited. No open tenders, no global tenders,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

“… these two tendencies of the Congress… makes it clear their belief in a democratic system is finished… he (Rahul Gandhi) is probably becoming a doomsday man for India,” she added.

“It would have been nice if he (Mr Gandhi) who talked about “hum doh hamhare doh” also talked about returning damaads returning land.. but didn’t say anything about this,” she said.