The Supreme Court has said that the consent of the family is not required to get married….

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has repeatedly said that two adults can get married without the permission of the family or the community. The bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, directed the police to formulate guidelines within eight weeks to deal with such cases.

The court was hearing a petition seeking cancellation of an FIR registered at the Murgod police station in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The FIR was based on a complaint filed by a father alleging that his daughter had left home without permission and married someone and that his daughter was missing.