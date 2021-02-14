Coalition forces destroys explosive drones launched by Houthi rebels

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed two explosive laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The Houthi rebels had launched the drones on Sunday afternoon towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia. A military spokesman for the Houthi group said two drones launched on Sunday afternoon by its forces had struck Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport. This is the fifth attack by Houthi rebels in four days.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.