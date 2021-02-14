Fastag will be made mandatory nationwide from tomorrow

New Delhi: Fastag will be mandatory across the country from tomorrow. Fastag is an electronic chip system for toll collection. It will be mandatory for vehicles entering national highways in the country from tomorrow. About 80 percent of the toll already collected on national highways is through Fastag. The central government aims to increase this to 100 percent.

The toll plazas across the country will be shifted from tomorrow with a system of 100 percent toll collection through Fastag and complete elimination of direct payments. With the enactment of Fastag, toll plazas can only be paid through online. Vehicles without a tag on the Fastag line will be charged double the toll. After several previous announcements, Fastag was given an extended time to acquire.