Full service; Ministry of Railways gives instructions to the divisional offices

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has directed the divisional offices to make all trains fully operational in the country before the resumption of service from April 1. The Railways concluded that there would be huge financial and technical losses if the services were not started soon. According to Railways, the situation in Covid has changed for the better. As part of this, the Ministry of Railways has directed the divisional offices to be fully operational.

The Railways has also submitted an application for final approval from the Home Ministry. The Railways has been suspending daily schedule services for almost a year. At present, 65 percent of the trains run on special services. Earlier, the Home Department had rejected an application by the Railways to start in January. Railways have decided to resume services, including passenger services, in April in the worst affected states like Kerala and Maharashtra.