Gulf country grants citizenship to 157 expats

A gulf country has granted citizenship to 157 expats. His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman has granted citizenship to expats. Earlier in December last year, he granted the citizenship for 32 expats.

As per the rules in Oman, expats wishing to obtain the citizenship of the country will have to file an application that costs OMR600, while the spouses or previous spouses of Omani citizens will need to pay OMR300.

Applicants will need to prove that they live and work in Oman, and that they have not had any legal cases brought against them. They will also need to present a medical certificate to prove that they do not have communicable diseases, or risk not being able to gain a citizenship.