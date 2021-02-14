Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered by police in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police has recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Police during a patrol has recovered the arms from Jhang area near Rakh Jhang nallah in Samba district.

Police has found some suspicious material in two packets hidden in bushes along with some small wooden structures and strings. Huge quantity of arms and ammunition was found on opening the two packets. Police recovered 6 pistols, 12 Pistol magazines, 179 Live pistol rounds, 15 white bottles containing IED making material from the boxes.

The police has earlier arrested a top terrorist identified as Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias “Sahil” from Samba. He is affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) . He is wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year.