Injection for improving children’s memory; tuition teacher arrested….

New Delhi: A tuition teacher has been arrested for injecting students to boost their memory. The incident took place in Delhi. Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly taking free tuition for students in classes 6 to 9 in Mandawali in East Delhi. According to Delhi Police, Sandeep is a BA second year student.

The parents saw Sandeep injecting his daughter when he came to call the student after tuition one day. Following this, the parent lodged a complaint with the police. Subsequent investigations revealed that Sandeep had vaccinated all the students who came to study. He told police the children were given an injection called NS Solutions. Sandeep told police that he had seen on YouTube that giving NS solution injection would improve children’s memory.

The students have undergone a medical examination. Some students who showed signs of discomfort have been placed under observation at the hospital. Police raided Sandeep’s house and seized injection syringes and drugs. Police said they are gathering more information on the case.