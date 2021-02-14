Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kochi today

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi today. The Prime Minister will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore at BPCL, Cochin Refineries, and Kochi Port. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Kochi South Naval Headquarters on a special flight from Chennai at 2.30 pm.

The helicopter will then land on the helipad set up at the Rajagiri school ground. Later, the Prime Minister will reach the Cochin Refinery at Ambalam by road. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function to be held at 3.30 pm at the Refineries Campus. Four Union Ministers have arrived in Kochi to attend the function. After completing the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Delhi at 5.55 pm.