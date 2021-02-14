The price of cooking gas has been increased again… Know more!!!

New Delhi: As petrol and diesel prices continue to rise, so will the price of cooking gas. LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) for domestic consumers has been increased by Rs.50. Effective from Monday. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the price of a non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 769.

On December 1 and December 16, the increase in price was Rs 50 each. The rise in petrol and diesel prices in the country is at an all-time high and the price of cooking gas is on the rise.