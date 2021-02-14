UAE announces new ‘creative visa’ scheme

Abu Dhabi has announced a new ‘ ‘Creative Visa’ . The new scheme is announced to support individuals contributing to the cultural and creative industries in Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced this.

The new visa is aimed at people working within key fields across all domains within the cultural and creative industries, including heritage, performing arts, visual arts, design and crafts, gaming and e-sports, media and publishing.

“Abu Dhabi is committed to not just nurturing the creative talent found within our borders but to also extending our resources to innovators from the region and around the world. This mutually beneficial system will attract pioneering ideas and creativity to Abu Dhabi, as the Creative Visa will offer participants access to world-class facilities and infrastructure, as well as an attractive, safe and inspiring living and working environment for individuals and families” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.