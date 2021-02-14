UAE postpones all events

The UAE government has postponed all events in the country. The Ajman government has announced the decision to postpone all events in the emirate. Ajman has decided to postpone all activities in the first quarter of 2021 until further notice. The decision was announced as a step to contain the spread of coronavirus in the emirate.

“Under the directives of Ajman’s Supreme Committee of Crises and Disaster Management, and in the framework of the precautionary measures aimed to ensure the highest levels of health and safety of community, it has been decided to postpone all events of the first quarter of 2021 in the emirate until further notice,” said a statement issued by Ajman government.