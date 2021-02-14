Windows defender security flaw unnoticed for 12 years….

Microsoft Defender is one of the most important security features of Windows computers. But recently, the company discovered a serious security flaw in the software. Reports say the security breach has gone unnoticed for 12 years.

Sentinel, a cyber security firm, discovered the problem. According to the Ars Technica report, the bug was found in a driver file used by Windows Defender Anti-Virus to remove malware installed on the PC. This may have created a vulnerable loophole in Windows Defender. It also allows you to bypass the restrictions of Windows Defender.

All PCs were at risk of this security issue as Windows Defender was present in all Windows computers released. Computers that do not have any other antivirus software installed may be vulnerable. However, this vulnerability found in Windows Defender was not so easily detected by everyone. It could only be misused by someone who has access to the target computer in some way.

Anyway, with the February 9 update, Microsoft has fixed this issue. For those who have not updated yet, the company recommends updating immediately.